KUALA LUMPUR – Seven time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed ‘maximum attack’ to the end of the season on Wednesday as Mercedes seeks to end a winless streak and take second place from Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.
Runaway leader Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen are set to win their respective titles, but the battle for the runner-up slot, and some bragging rights as best of the rest, looks open.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.