  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

KUALA LUMPUR – Seven time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed ‘maximum attack’ to the end of the season on Wednesday as Mercedes seeks to end a winless streak and take second place from Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

Runaway leader Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen are set to win their respective titles, but the battle for the runner-up slot, and some bragging rights as best of the rest, looks open.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW