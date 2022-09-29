  • Shohei Ohtani returns to the dugout after scoring against the A's in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani returns to the dugout after scoring against the A's in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani extended his career-best MLB hitting streak to 13 games Wednesday, going 1-for-4 in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani singled to right in the fourth inning off Adrian Martinez and the two-way star scored the go-ahead run on Matt Thaiss’ single at Angel Stadium for a 2-1 lead.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW