  • France's Gabby Williams (left) competes with Japan's Monica Okoye for the ball during their FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Group B game in Sydney on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Sydney – Japan will exit the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney at the group stage following its 67-53 loss to France on Monday.

After one win and three straight losses, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist’s fate was sealed by Australia’s 75-72 victory over previously unbeaten Canada, which ensured Japan cannot finish among the top four Group B teams who will advance to the quarterfinals.

