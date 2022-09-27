Sydney – Japan will exit the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney at the group stage following its 67-53 loss to France on Monday.
After one win and three straight losses, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist’s fate was sealed by Australia’s 75-72 victory over previously unbeaten Canada, which ensured Japan cannot finish among the top four Group B teams who will advance to the quarterfinals.
