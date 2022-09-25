Huntington Beach, California – Japan secured one berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s surfing competition after it won the men’s team event at the World Surfing Games in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday.
Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and Huntington Beach local Kanoa Igarashi claimed his first WSG individual gold medal, while his teammates Shun Murakami placed 11th and Keanu Kamiyama 25th, earning Japan the highest combined points total.
