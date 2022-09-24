Daichi Kamada scored in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma in the 88th as Japan dominated the U.S. men’s national team 2-0 in a friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Friday.
The one bright spot for the U.S. was Matt Turner. With Zack Steffen injured, Turner, the Arsenal goalkeeper, stepped in and made six saves.
