  • Japan's Daichi Kamada celebrates after scoring the opening goal against the U.S. in a friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Friday. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Daichi Kamada scored in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma in the 88th as Japan dominated the U.S. men’s national team 2-0 in a friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Friday.

The one bright spot for the U.S. was Matt Turner. With Zack Steffen injured, Turner, the Arsenal goalkeeper, stepped in and made six saves.

