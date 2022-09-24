  • Shohei Ohtani became the fourth Japanese pitcher to throw 200 or more strikeouts in an MLB season when he got Gary Sanchez out looking in the bottom of the fourth on a drizzly Friday night at Target Field. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

MINNEAPOLIS – Shohei Ohtani reached 200 strikeouts in a season for the first time and extended his MLB career-best win total to 14 as the Los Angeles Angels held off the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday.

Ohtani (14-8) got some much-needed help from the Los Angeles bullpen and Taylor Ward’s two home runs to stay unbeaten on the mound in September with his fourth straight win.

