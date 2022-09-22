  • Naomi Osaka of Japan hits balls to the crowd after her victory against Daria Saville of Australia during their women's singles match during the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Tuesday. On Thursday, Osaka withdrew from the tournament due to abdominal pain. | AFP-JIJI
Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open due to abdominal pain on Thursday afternoon.

Osaka won her first-round match against Daria Saville on Tuesday night when the Australian suffered an ACL tear during the first set. She was due to face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round on Thursday night.

