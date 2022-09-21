Russia was excluded from the qualifying draw for the 2024 European Championship, with the national team still banned from all competition until further notice following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, UEFA said on Tuesday.
However, Belarus — which has been a key staging area for the Russian invasion — was included in the draw, though UEFA said it cannot be placed in the same group as Ukraine.
