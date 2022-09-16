  • Chief Executive Officer of United States Olympic Committee Susanne Lyons. According to Lyons, the IOC is beginning to consider a pathway back for athletes from Russia and Belarus into international competition. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Russian athletes who have not been welcome at international events due to the country’s war with Ukraine could soon be allowed back in competition, said the head of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition.

