  • Ilia Malinin skating in the men's free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tennessee, in January 2022. | GETTY / VIA KYODO
Seventeen-year-old Ilia Malinin made figure skating history Wednesday by landing the first quad axel jump in competition.

Competing at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Lake Placid, New York, Malinin went where Japan’s double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu had failed, landing the jump in his free program.

