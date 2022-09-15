Japan’s Yui Susaki won the women’s 50-kilogram category to claim her third wrestling world title on Wednesday, with Miwa Morikawa joining in the success by taking her maiden gold at 65 kg.
Susaki cruised past Otgonjargal Dolgorjav of Mongolia with a first-period fall in the final in Belgrade as the 23-year-old ended the tournament without conceding a point from her four matches.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.