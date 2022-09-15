  • Kyodo

Japan’s Yui Susaki won the women’s 50-kilogram category to claim her third wrestling world title on Wednesday, with Miwa Morikawa joining in the success by taking her maiden gold at 65 kg.

Susaki cruised past Otgonjargal Dolgorjav of Mongolia with a first-period fall in the final in Belgrade as the 23-year-old ended the tournament without conceding a point from her four matches.

