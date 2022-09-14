Although the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament got underway on Sunday, the current unpredictable state of Japan’s national sport means little of significance can be read into results across its first few days.
Following three successive tournaments where just 12 wins proved good enough to lift the Emperor’s Cup, two or even three losses in the first week are no longer enough to rule any of the top-rankers out of serious contention for the title.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.