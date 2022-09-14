Munich – Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes against the run of play, through Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane, to beat Barcelona 2-0 in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.
It was an unhappy return to Munich for Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarians’ second-highest all-time scorer, who left in the summer after eight years — with the Germans now top of their group on six points from two matches.
