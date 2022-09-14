  • Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates his goal against Barcelona during their Champions League group-stage match in Munich on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates his goal against Barcelona during their Champions League group-stage match in Munich on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Munich – Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes against the run of play, through Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane, to beat Barcelona 2-0 in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

It was an unhappy return to Munich for Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarians’ second-highest all-time scorer, who left in the summer after eight years — with the Germans now top of their group on six points from two matches.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,