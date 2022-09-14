  • Mayu Shidochi (left) attacks Ukraine's Oleksandra Khomenets during the women's 55-kg final at the wrestling world championships in Belgrade on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Mayu Shidochi (left) attacks Ukraine's Oleksandra Khomenets during the women's 55-kg final at the wrestling world championships in Belgrade on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Belgrade – Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Mayu Shidochi won her third world title and her Japanese teammate Nonoka Ozaki claimed her first at the world wrestling championships Tuesday.

Shidochi, who took Olympic gold competing under her maiden name Mukaida in the women’s 53-kilogram category, scored a 10-0 victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Khomenets in the 55-kg final, her fourth technical fall in five matches in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,