Belgrade – Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Mayu Shidochi won her third world title and her Japanese teammate Nonoka Ozaki claimed her first at the world wrestling championships Tuesday.
Shidochi, who took Olympic gold competing under her maiden name Mukaida in the women’s 53-kilogram category, scored a 10-0 victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Khomenets in the 55-kg final, her fourth technical fall in five matches in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.
