Three Premier League games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral next Monday, including Chelsea’s home game against Liverpool on Sunday, the Premier League has announced.
Manchester United’s home game versus Leeds United on Sunday has also been postponed while Brighton & Hove Albion’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday remains postponed, the league said.
