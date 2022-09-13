  • Borussia MG defender Ko Itakura (left) will miss several weeks with a knee injury sustained during a recent training session. | AFP-JIJI
    Borussia MG defender Ko Itakura (left) will miss several weeks with a knee injury sustained during a recent training session. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo, staff report

  • SHARE

Berlin – Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura suffered a knee injury while training with his German top-flight club on Monday, putting him in doubt for Japan’s World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old suffered a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee, but the injury will not require surgery. He is unlikely to return to the pitch before the Bundesliga enters the World Cup break in November, the club said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,