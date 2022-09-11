  • Iga Swiatek celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Open women's singles final against Ons Jabeur in New York on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Iga Swiatek celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Open women's singles final against Ons Jabeur in New York on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

New York – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek swept to a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to clinch her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam crown.

Poland’s Swiatek fell on her back and covered her face with her hands after prevailing in the tight second-set tiebreak, having sealed the win when fifth seed Jabeur’s shot sailed long.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,