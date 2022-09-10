  • Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating Caroline Garcia in the U.S. Open semifinals in New York on Thursday. | REUTERS
New York – Tunisian Ons Jabeur is ready to turn her Wimbledon nightmare into a U.S. Open dream after reaching her second straight Grand Slam final on Thursday with the tools she needs to go all the way.

The fifth seed had a one-set head start on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina at the All England Club but her icy cool gave way to boiling frustration as her form unraveled and she let the win slip through her fingers at the grasscourt Grand Slam final.

