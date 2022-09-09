  • Manchester City announced its acquisition of Yui Hasegawa, seen playing for Japan in 2019, on Thursday. | REUTERS
Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa has joined Manchester City from West Ham on a three-year deal, the English Women’s Super League club said Thursday.

The 25-year-old joined West Ham from Milan last season and helped them finish the season in best-ever sixth place. Manchester City finished third.

