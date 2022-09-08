  • Frances Tiafoe hits a shot against Andrey Rublev during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in New York, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York – With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, American Frances Tiafoe rose to the occasion by reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 win over Russian Andrey Rublev at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek also reached her first U.S. Open semifinal with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over American Jessica Pegula. The French Open champion will face Aryna Sabalenka for a place in Saturday’s final after reaching the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the third time in 2022.

