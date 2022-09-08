  • Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev in the U.S. Open quarterfinals in New York on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev in the U.S. Open quarterfinals in New York on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

New York – American Frances Tiafoe is relishing his “Cinderella story” at the U.S. Open this year, producing a career breakthrough performance to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time.

With U.S. hopes resting on his shoulders, Tiafoe rose to the occasion with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 win over Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,