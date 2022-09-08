Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani hit his 33rd home run of the season as the Los Angeles Angels lost 5-4 to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
With the game tied at 3-3 in the seventh, Ohtani ripped a 2-0 sinker from the Tigers’ fourth pitcher Andrew Chafin over the center-field wall for a solo home run at Angel Stadium.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.