  • Shohei Ohtani hits a home run against the Tigers in Anaheim on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani hits a home run against the Tigers in Anaheim on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani hit his 33rd home run of the season as the Los Angeles Angels lost 5-4 to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the seventh, Ohtani ripped a 2-0 sinker from the Tigers’ fourth pitcher Andrew Chafin over the center-field wall for a solo home run at Angel Stadium.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,