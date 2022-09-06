  • Frances Tiafoe reacts after defeating Rafael Nadal in their U.S. Open round-of-16 match in New York on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York – American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

It was the first time this year that Nadal, who had been chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, has been beaten in a major.

