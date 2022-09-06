New York – American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.
It was the first time this year that Nadal, who had been chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, has been beaten in a major.
