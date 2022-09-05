  • Nick Kyrgios hits a shot against Kyrgios during the fourth round of the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Nick Kyrgios hits a shot against Kyrgios during the fourth round of the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

New York – Nick Kyrgios crushed world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev’s dreams of a U.S. Open title defense on Sunday with a 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory to reach the quarterfinals and ensure there will be a new top ranked player when the tournament ends.

In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game’s biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the Australian who was better in the match’s biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,