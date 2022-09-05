  • Akane Yamaguchi hits a return against An Se-young during the women's singles final at the Japan Open in Osaka on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • KYODO

Osaka – Two-time reigning badminton world champion Akane Yamaguchi captured her third Japan Open women’s singles title Sunday, while compatriot Kenta Nishimoto won the men’s singles.

World No. 2 Yamaguchi, who won her second straight world championship last Sunday in Tokyo, cruised past South Korea’s fourth-ranked An Se-young 21-9, 21-15 at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka.

