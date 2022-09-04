  • Iran head coach Dragan Skocic is reportedly in danger of losing his job, with local media reports suggesting a reappointment for former team boss Carlos Queiroz. | REUTERS
Iran hopes history will repeat itself at this November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 24 years after overcoming a fractious build-up to score a memorable triumph over the United States — the country’s decades-long geopolitical rival — in France.

As the teams prepare to clash again, and their governments wrangle over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, Team Melli’s preparations have been thrown into turmoil by a divided squad and maneuvering over its leadership.

