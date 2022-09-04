Just over a year after capturing the first-ever gold medal in skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, Yuto Horigome finally had a chance to perform in front of a massive home crowd on Saturday night.
The superstar street skater made a special appearance ahead of FC Tokyo’s J. League first-division game against Yokohama F. Marinos, participating in a talk show that drew hundreds of fans before entertaining over 29,000 inside Ajinomoto Stadium with a mini-ramp demonstration.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.