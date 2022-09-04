  • Yuto Horigome performs on a mini-ramp inside Ajinomoto Stadium before a J. League first-division game between FC Tokyo and Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday. | KYODO
Just over a year after capturing the first-ever gold medal in skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, Yuto Horigome finally had a chance to perform in front of a massive home crowd on Saturday night.

The superstar street skater made a special appearance ahead of FC Tokyo’s J. League first-division game against Yokohama F. Marinos, participating in a talk show that drew hundreds of fans before entertaining over 29,000 inside Ajinomoto Stadium with a mini-ramp demonstration.

