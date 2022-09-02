  • Victoria Azarenka (left) touches rackets with Marta Kostyuk after their match at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York – Geopolitical tensions simmered at the U.S. Open on Thursday as Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused the customary handshake at the net after losing to Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

The pair exchanged a quick racket tap after Kostyuk hit the ball into the net on the third match point to send Azarenka, a three-time finalist, into the third round.

