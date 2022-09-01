Sendai – Yuma Tongu homered twice and drove in five runs for the Orix Buffaloes in their 8-3 win over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Wednesday.
The victory at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi moved the defending Pacific League champion Buffaloes to within one game of the second-place Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, and 2½ games ahead of the fourth-place Eagles, who lost their fourth straight.
