  • The Buffaloes' Yuma Tongu returns to the bench after hitting a three-run home run against the Eagles in Sendai on Wednesday. | KYODO
    The Buffaloes' Yuma Tongu returns to the bench after hitting a three-run home run against the Eagles in Sendai on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Sendai – Yuma Tongu homered twice and drove in five runs for the Orix Buffaloes in their 8-3 win over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Wednesday.

The victory at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi moved the defending Pacific League champion Buffaloes to within one game of the second-place Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, and 2½ games ahead of the fourth-place Eagles, who lost their fourth straight.

