    Naomi Osaka (right) shakes hands with Danielle Collins after her U.S. Open first-round defeat in New York late Tuesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York – American Danielle Collins showed no signs of rust after missing the entire North American hardcourt season, battling past two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 on Tuesday and into the second round.

The tournament winner in 2018 and 2020, Osaka’s exit followed reigning champion Emma Raducanu’s departure hours earlier as Flushing Meadows bid a first-round farewell to its past two champions.

