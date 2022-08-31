New York – American Danielle Collins showed no signs of rust after missing the entire North American hardcourt season, battling past two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 on Tuesday and into the second round.
The tournament winner in 2018 and 2020, Osaka’s exit followed reigning champion Emma Raducanu’s departure hours earlier as Flushing Meadows bid a first-round farewell to its past two champions.
