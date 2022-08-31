Japan claimed a 73-48 win over Kazakhstan in the second round of Asian qualifying for the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday, coming to life after finishing the second quarter tied 27-27 at Okinawa Arena.
Japan, already qualified as a co-host of next year’s tournament, led by 12 points in the third quarter of the Group F encounter, helped by three early defensive rebounds from Nick Fazekas and all-round contributions from Yuki Kawamura, who went on to total five steals and seven assists.
