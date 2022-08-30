Japanese midfielder Takahiro Kunimoto scored his first goal for Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia following his move last month from South Korea’s K-League, striking early in a 1-0 win away to Vitoria Guimaraes on Monday.
The former Japan under-20 international netted the winner seven minutes into the game at D. Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, controlling a through ball and firing from the edge of the area.
