    Takahiro Kunimoto (left), seen during an Aug. 13 game against Benfica, joined Portugal's Casa Pia during the summer transfer window. | REUTERS

Japanese midfielder Takahiro Kunimoto scored his first goal for Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia following his move last month from South Korea’s K-League, striking early in a 1-0 win away to Vitoria Guimaraes on Monday.

The former Japan under-20 international netted the winner seven minutes into the game at D. Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, controlling a through ball and firing from the edge of the area.

