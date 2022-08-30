Beirut – Crisis-hit Lebanon qualified for basketball’s FIBA World Cup on Monday for the fourth time in the country’s history after beating India 95-63 in Bangalore.
A rare moment of hope and unity in a country mired in fractious sectarian politics and a three-year economic meltdown was achieved, despite little government support for the national team, known as The Cedars.
