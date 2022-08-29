  • Rory McIlroy celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Rory McIlroy gave an impressive performance on the course and expressed his unwavering backing of the PGA Tour off it.

McIlroy became the first three-time winner of the FedEx Cup with a stirring comeback in the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday.

