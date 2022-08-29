  • Forward Yuta Watanabe has signed a deal to join Kevin Durant and the Nets for the upcoming season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Forward Yuta Watanabe has signed a deal to join Kevin Durant and the Nets for the upcoming season.

Japanese men’s Olympic basketball team star Yuta Watanabe has signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent, the NBA team announced Sunday.

The terms of the deal with the Nets, Watanabe’s third NBA team, have not been revealed.

