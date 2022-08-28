A strong performance from Japan’s forwards, sure tackling across the board and a brace of tries from fullback Rinka Matsuda lifted the Sakura Fifteen to their first win over sixth-ranked Ireland, 29-10, in the second women’s international test between the two teams on Saturday.
World No. 13 Japan entered the clash at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground having lost their previous six tests against Ireland, the most recent a 57-22 drubbing a week earlier in the opener of their two-test series.
