  • Wakana Nagahara (left) and Mayu Matsumoto reached the women's doubles final at the BWF World Championships on Friday. | KYODO
  • KYODO

Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto took another step toward reclaiming the women’s doubles crown at the BWF World Championships, beating South Korea’s Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 21-13, 19-21, 21-12 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The Japanese sixth seeds took 60 minutes to dispatch their third-seeded opponents at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium and book a semifinal rematch with China’s reigning world champions and top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.

