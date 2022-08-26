  • Yuzuru Hanyu performs during the Exhibition Gala at the Beijing Olympics on February 20, 2022. | REUTERS
    Yuzuru Hanyu performs during the Exhibition Gala at the Beijing Olympics on February 20, 2022. | REUTERS

Sendai – Yuzuru Hanyu's path to world figure skating glory was not an easy one, but the two-time Olympic champion has come to view the many obstacles as part of a "blessed existence."

Now looking forward to expressing himself outside the competitive arena, Hanyu recently reflected on his career, his relationship with his fans and his ambitions on the ice.

