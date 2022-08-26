  • Tigers pitcher Junya Nishi (left) and catcher Seishiro Sakamoto pose during the postgame hero interview after their win over the BayStars in Osaka on Thursday. | KYODO
    Tigers pitcher Junya Nishi (left) and catcher Seishiro Sakamoto pose during the postgame hero interview after their win over the BayStars in Osaka on Thursday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Osaka – Junya Nishi worked six innings to help pitch the Hanshin Tigers to a 5-0 win over the DeNA BayStars on Thursday, ending Hanshin’s eight-game skid and snapping DeNA’s eight-game win streak.

Nishi (5-2) allowed four hits and two walks, and the former Japan under-18 designated hitter went 2-for-3 at the plate.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,