International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons praised the way last year’s pandemic-delayed Tokyo Paralympics were conducted, lauding the role para sports have had in fostering awareness and helping Japanese society become progressively more inclusive.
Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Paralympics’ opening ceremony, with the IPC’s Brazilian leader marking the occasion by congratulating Japan for being the first host nation to give equal recognition to para sports and able-bodied sports.
