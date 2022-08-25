The PGA Tour is overhauling its schedule and boosting its prize pool in response to a players meeting last week in Delaware and pressure from the upstart LIV Golf Series.
Commissioner Jay Monahan announced Wednesday that the top players will commit to taking part in at least 20 events, including 12 that will be given “elevated” status immediately, with four events to reach that level at a later time. An average purse of $20 million will be available at each.
