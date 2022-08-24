  • Onosho (left) and Wakatakakage spar during a degeiko training session between Onomatsu and Arashio stables on Sunday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
    Onosho (left) and Wakatakakage spar during a degeiko training session between Onomatsu and Arashio stables on Sunday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

In the wake of a calamitous July tournament that saw the enforced absence of almost one third of the top division by the final day due to COVID-19 infections, there was genuine concern over whether or not the 2022 summer jungyō regional tour and degeiko inter-stable training sessions would proceed as scheduled.

Given that fan interaction — and the presentation of sumo to a wider audience — are the raisons d’etre of jungyō, some questioned the point of continuing with the five scheduled events in and around Tokyo as all-time high coronavirus infection rates necessitated continued separation between rikishi and audience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,