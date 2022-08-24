In the wake of a calamitous July tournament that saw the enforced absence of almost one third of the top division by the final day due to COVID-19 infections, there was genuine concern over whether or not the 2022 summer jungyō regional tour and degeiko inter-stable training sessions would proceed as scheduled.

Given that fan interaction — and the presentation of sumo to a wider audience — are the raisons d’etre of jungyō, some questioned the point of continuing with the five scheduled events in and around Tokyo as all-time high coronavirus infection rates necessitated continued separation between rikishi and audience.