England’s all-time top women’s goalscorer Ellen White has retired from the game, the 33-year-old forward announced on Monday, saying she had fulfilled her dream of becoming a European champion last month.
White, who has 52 goals for England in 113 appearances since her debut in 2010, scored twice in England’s European Championship campaign last month as the hosts won the title by beating Germany in the final for their first major trophy.
