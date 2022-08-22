  • Borna Coric celebrates after winning the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Resurgent Borna Coric powered past fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, proving that his shoulder is healed and showing that he will be a threat at the U.S. Open.

On the comeback trail after undergoing right shoulder surgery last year, Coric returned to the ATP Tour in March and after eight months on the sidelines was back in the winner’s circle after claiming the biggest title of his career.

