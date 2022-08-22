Saitama – Urawa Reds took another large step toward their fourth Asian Champions League final on Monday, demolishing Thailand’s BG Pathum United 4-0 to set up a semifinal encounter on Thursday with reigning South Korean champions Jeonbuk Motors.
Backed by an enthusiastic crowd of 16,210 at Saitama Stadium — with fans behind the goal at last allowed to sing after more than two years of coronavirus-related restrictions on active support — the Reds nimbly maneuvered their way past the visitors despite stiffer resistance than that demonstrated by Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim in Friday’s round-of-16 match.
