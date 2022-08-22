WILMINGTON, Delaware – Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-over-par 74 in the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday to finish tied for 35th at 2-under for the tournament, which was won for the second straight year by Patrick Cantlay.
The American defended his title by shooting a 69 on the last day at Wilmington Country Club to finish 14-under for the tournament, beating countryman Scott Stallings by a single stroke. Compatriots Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele finished a further stroke back in a tie for third.
