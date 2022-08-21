  • Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the team's opening goal against Wolverhampton in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the team's opening goal against Wolverhampton in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  Reuters

London – Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane notched up yet more personal milestones with the winning goal in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but manager Antonio Conte said the forward remains the ultimate team player.

Kane moved above Sergio Aguero into fourth on the list of all-time Premier League scorers with 185 goals and at the same time set a record in the competition for goals for a single team. He also reached 250 in all competitions for Tottenham.

