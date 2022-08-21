  • Japan's Sione Lavemai attacks the Ireland end during the second half of an international test in Shizuoka on Saturday. | KYODO
    Japan's Sione Lavemai attacks the Ireland end during the second half of an international test in Shizuoka on Saturday. | KYODO

Shizuoka – Japan wasted an early lead on Saturday in a 57-22 women’s test defeat to seventh-ranked Ireland.

On the same Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa pitch where the Brave Blossom’s won a historic victory over Ireland in the men’s 2019 Rugby World Cup, 13th-ranked Japan opened the scoring on tries by Misaki Suzuki, in the third minute, and Komachi Imakugi, in the sixth.

