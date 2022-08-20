Emma Raducanu will head into her U.S. Open title defense in just over a week relieved that she is swinging freely again and playing the same brand of attacking tennis helped her win her first Grand Slam title.
The 19-year-old put in dominant performances at the Western & Southern Open to beat former major winners Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before exiting the tournament with a loss to world No. 8 Jessica Pegula.
