  Emma Raducanu hits a return against Jessica Pegula during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday.
    Emma Raducanu hits a return against Jessica Pegula during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  REUTERS

Emma Raducanu will head into her U.S. Open title defense in just over a week relieved that she is swinging freely again and playing the same brand of attacking tennis helped her win her first Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old put in dominant performances at the Western & Southern Open to beat former major winners Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before exiting the tournament with a loss to world No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

