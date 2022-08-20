  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Detroit – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was given approval Friday to take part in his first World Baseball Classic next March by Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian.

Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, in July spoke of his desire to play in the tournament after missing the last edition in 2017 due to a right ankle injury while he was still a member of the Nippon Ham Fighters in Nippon Professional Baseball.

