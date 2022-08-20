Detroit – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was given approval Friday to take part in his first World Baseball Classic next March by Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian.
Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, in July spoke of his desire to play in the tournament after missing the last edition in 2017 due to a right ankle injury while he was still a member of the Nippon Ham Fighters in Nippon Professional Baseball.
